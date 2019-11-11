|
Marian Greenwood Everett
November 29,1920 - November 3, 2019Portola Valley, CA –
Marian Florence Greenwood Everett, 98, of 501 Portola Rd, died November 3, 2019 at the Health Care Center of The Sequoias Portola Valley. Marian had been part of The Sequoias Portola Valley community for more than 20 years.
Born December 29, 1920 in Jersey City, NJ, Marian received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Cedar Crest College of Allentown, PA in 1943. She married Lucius Theodore (Ted) Everett in 1946 and together they raised 4 daughters primarily in Ithaca, NY. Marian enjoyed sewing, gardening, needlework, entertaining in her home, and traveling. Together with Ted, she visited all 50 states in the USA as well as many foreign countries. She was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church of Portola Valley, where she served as a deacon and sang in the choir.
Marian is survived by her 4 daughters, Louise Meyer of Penfield, NY, Ruth Majewski of New Britain, PA and Tampa, FL, Marjorie Winkler of Burlingame, CA and Virginia Fennessy of Jordon, NY, and by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was wife of the late Lucius Theodore Everett, and daughter of the late Susan Cleaves and Walter Melvin Greenwood. Her 3 brothers, Wallace, Fredrick, and Melvin preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16 at the Valley Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jenny Warner and Rev. Mark Goodman- Morris officiating.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to the Valley Presbyterian Church of Portola Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019