Marian Hendricks October 12, 1934 - May 14, 2019 Marian M. Hendricks was raised in Dayton, Washington near her father Jesse McCasland's farm. A country girl at heart, she attended her high school class of 1951 reunions for 65 years.

She studied at Central Washington University in the 1950's when women graduates were in the minority. Always up for adventure, Marian wanted to learn Spanish, so she and her life-long best friend Ruth Santucci drove to Mexico in a '54 Chevy. After college, Marian and Ruth headed to the Bay Area and became schoolteachers, living the California dream in an apartment complex with a pool and other fun-loving youth.

Marian met her husband of 59 years, Robert Hendricks, in San Lorenzo. They honeymooned in Hawaii, and thus began a life of travel together. They lived in Kaiserslauten, Germany for a year and toured Europe. The Hendricks also enjoyed trips to China, Japan, Russia, South America, and New Zealand where their son Douglas Hendricks, his wife Anne, and their sons make their home.

Marian was proud to be a working mother of three boys, and enjoyed painting, sewing and volunteering. Marian Hendricks is survived by her husband Robert, her three sons Douglas, Brian and Nathan, her grandsons Nicolas and Miles and her sister Norma McCormick.











