Marian Soss
October 8, 1924-November 16, 2020
Marian Harriett (Jaffe) Soss of Burlingame, a widely beloved member of her Bay Area community, passed away peacefully at the age of 96.
Marian was born in Bellingham, Washington, to the late Noah and Rose (Kaplan) Jaffe. She attended Garfield High School in Seattle where she served in several leadership positions. Years later, Marian was inducted into the Garfield Grad Hall of Fame for her many contributions to the school. This included coordinating the effort to deliver graduation diplomas to her Japanese classmates being held in an internment camp in Puyallup, Washington, in 1942.
Marian went on to the University of Washington where she was recognized by Washington's Key Women for her scholastic achievements and leadership roles. She led the war bond drive at the university in 1942-3. Following her time at the university, she worked at a local newspaper and joined a USO troop where she
performed as a vocal soloist at nearby military facilities, warships, and veterans' hospitals.
In 1946, Marian was scheduled to go overseas as a vocal performer with a USO troop when she was finally able to meet her brother's brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Soss, who had just returned from serving three years in Europe as a battalion surgeon in World War II. Soon thereafter, Dr. Soss proposed, and they were married on August 11, 1946.
Marian and Tom settled in San Mateo where Dr. Soss maintained his ear, nose, and throat medical practice. Marian and Tom travelled the world, often to attend medical meetings. Marian engaged in many community activities while the couple raised their three children: Bill, Connie, and Deborah. Marian's community volunteer work would span throughout the rest of her life, and her leadership and generosity benefitted many community agencies. These included: The Assistance League of San Mateo County, San Mateo County Medical Auxiliary (president), Peninsula Arthritis Auxiliary (charter member and officer), Women's Recovery Association, Peninsula Civic Light Opera, Peninsula Humane Society (charter member), Mills Hospital League (charter member), and the Volunteer Bureau of San Mateo County. She and Tom were founding and long-time members of Peninsula Temple Sholom.
Over the years, Marian was recognized for her outstanding service to her community. She was radio station KABL's Citizen of the Day in 1978 and again in 1984. She was given the Soroptomists Honorary Recognition Award for outstanding community service, and Crystal Springs Rehabilitation Center's award as an outstanding volunteer. Perhaps her proudest award was in 2009 when she received the Lotus Award from Mission Hospice for her contribution to the organization.
In addition to her dynamic personality and generous nature, Marian was best known for her collection of antique samplers (cross stitch). Considered a national authority on the subject, she shared her love for the art and her extensive collection with many community groups over the years. In 2008, a book was published featuring her collection entitled "Let Love Abide." As with the honoraria from her sampler lectures, profits from the sale of the book were donated to Mission Hospice.
Marian also performed as a vocalist for 34 years, providing musical entertainment for seniors, religious groups, and nursing homes, many of the programs given in her home. She was also a sought-after model for many charity fashion shows.
Marian was revered in her community and the pillar of her family. Beloved, respected, and cherished by family and friends, her radiant personality only highlighted her natural beauty and style. She was renown for her letter writing and never missed remembering a birthday or anniversary by sending a beautiful card with a heartfelt message. Her handwriting was famously exquisite, and her ability to express her loving thoughts was unmatched.
Marian loved to entertain, warmly hosting parties and celebrations with precision and artistry. She was consistently described as kind, generous, thoughtful, positive, supportive, and gracious. Marian made the world a better place.
Marian is survived by her three adoring children: William Soss (Frances) of Encino, CA; Constance Gould (Dr. Thomas) of Wilbraham, MA; and Deborah Soss of New York City. Marian was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Dr. Thomas L. Soss, in 2006. Marian took tremendous pride in her three grandchildren: Rachel Lieber (Daniel) of Needham, MA; Sarah Allen (Geoffrey) of Medway, MA; and Jason Soss (Katherine Gaul) of Los Angeles. Marian was so thrilled in becoming a great-grandmother to Noah Lieber, Ethan Lieber, and Eleanor Allen.
Marian was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Jaffe, and his wife (and sister of Dr. Soss), Beverly Jaffe. She leaves her loving sister-in-law, Selma Soss of Walnut Creek, wife of the late Dr. Siedell Soss. Marian was a devoted aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews, all of whom admired and loved her. She also leaves many special cousins with whom she maintained close relationships throughout the years.
The family wishes to extend deepest gratitude for the loving caregiving Marian received from Able Home Companion. Words of thanks are not nearly enough to her special caregivers Rebecca Canares, Laila Isaac, and Melinda Doong-- as well as other members of the caregiving team--for their wonderful care of Marian over the past several years. They truly became family. Deepest thanks to Mission Hospice for their support to Marian and her family in her final days. They have been a special part of Marian's life.
Due to COVID restrictions, burial will be private. However, there will be a grand celebration of Marian's wonderful life when it is safe to gather together in person to honor this amazing woman.
Contributions in memory of Marian can be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402 (www.MissionHospice.org
) or to The Peninsula Humane Society, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010 (www.phs-spca.org
).