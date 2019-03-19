San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Marianne McLoughlin

Marianne McLoughlin Obituary
Marianne McLoughlin

Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late George McLoughlin (2010); loving mother of Vincent (Michele), Kathleen Mininni (Nicholas) and Patricia Ferrero (Joseph); caring grandmother to Michael (Laurie), Daniel (Chrissy), Matthew, Andrew and Kelly; great-grandchildren Stephen, Max and Maddox. As well as her brothers, John (Carmen) and Kelly (Yolanda); nieces, nephews and cousins she cherished.
Born in Oakland, April 12, 1932, Marianne attended Holy Names H.S. and College. Marianne and George married in 1952 and were together for 58 years, most of that in Westlake (Daly City).
Marianne spent many years working in the family golf business. She loved to golf with friends, but really looked forward to yearly trips with George to Monterey following her favorites around Pebble Beach at the Crosby Clambake.
Summers meant the family condo in Tahoe. Sharing her love of the lake with her kids, grandkids, and friends; days at the beach and pool; BBQ's and laughter playing board games at night.
In recent years, Marianne was able to reconnect with Holy Name friends and join their monthly lunch group when possible sharing their lives and reminiscing over the past. She loved getting together with her siblings and lengthy (2hr) phone chats with her cousin Marilyn.
We will miss you mama, grandma (mimi)
At Marianne's request, there will be a Funeral Liturgy, Monday, March 25 at 12 noon in the Chapel at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd., Colma, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
