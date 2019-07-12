Marianne E. Reichel June 6, 1923 – July 6, 2019 Marianne E. Reichel passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on July 6, 2019 in Walnut Creek, Ca. Survived by her daughter Victoria, grandchildren Jason, Elizabeth, Ashley, Zach, seven great-grandchildren, cousin Peter Cramer and niece Betsy Lowery, as well as many German relatives. She was a member of the Catholic Church and belonged to the S. F. Ladies Schwaben Verein. Marianne was born in Berlin, Germany and raised in Stuttgart, Germany to Ludwig and Anna Cramer. She was known for her quick wit, candor and generosity. She loved taking trips to Halfmoon Bay, and beloved Cherry Valley. She often enjoyed card games with family and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a funeral service to follow from 12 PM to 1 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Following the funeral there will be a procession to Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, Where there will be committal prayers.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019