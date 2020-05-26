Mariano (Mario) CerbatosOn Sunday, May 17, 2020, Mariano (Mario) Cerbatos passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side.Mario was preceded in death by his mother Carmen and his father Ariston. He is survived by his wife Irene, daughters Teresa, Alicia and Kristine; sister Rosita, grandchildren Angela, Louis, Sierra, Samuel and several cousins.Mario will be forever missed and loved by us all. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the San Francisco SPCA in his memory.