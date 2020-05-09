Marie Ellen AnnuzziMay 13, 1925 - May 6, 2020Marie Ellen (Lo Bianco) Annuzzi passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She died peacefully at home with her loving family and friends by her side.Born May 13, 1925 in San Francisco at St. Luke's Hospital. Her father Paul Lo Bianco was born in Trabia, Italy. Her mother Ella Katherine Barraco was born in New Orleans, Louisiana.Some of Marie's fondest memories with her mom and dad were walking across both the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day and the Bay Bridge on opening day. She also attended the World's Fair in 1938. Marie also saw the Pope at Mission Dolores Basilica and St. Mary's Cathedral in 1986.Marie and Carmelo (Mel) grew up in the same neighborhood; they would ride the streetcars from school together. Marie and Carmelo were always together attending dances and proms. Their names were even in a local gossip column. Marie graduated from Lowell High School (Magna Cum Laude) and then went to Munson School for Private Secretaries.Marie married the love of her life Carmelo (Mel) November 1, 1944 at St. Kevin's Church and were inseparable for 60 years. Together they raised two sons Paul and Mel.Paul and Diane were married at St. Kevin's Church by Fr. James O'Malley. Mel and Jean were married by Fr. Jack O'Neill at the Lake Tahoe family home. Marie has two grandsons-Steven, Michael (Olga), two Great Grandsons-Anthony, Thomas (Cheyenne) and a Great Great Grandson Kayden.Four years ago our angel Fita came into our lives and became Mom's full time caregiver and will always be thought of as a member of the Annuzzi family.Family and Friends meant everything to Marie. She loved to be with family and friends entertaining at their Lake Tahoe home or planning train trips to Reno and through Canada and also cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Panama Canal.Mom had a wonderful life filled with joy and happiness surrounded by lots of family and friends. Thank you to all of you that made mom's life so joyful.Moms has left detailed instructions on what she wanted for her "Celebration of Life" party. In order to honor her wishes, the family will hold a private service and the party will be held at a future date, pending the end of the shelter in place.