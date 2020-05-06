Marie GoyhenetcheLongtime resident of San Francisco, CA - Resident of Dixon, CA

Marie Goyhenetche passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 100 years and 7 months old.

Marie was one of 13 brothers and sisters born in the Basque town of Aldudes, France. Marie was married to Jean Baptiste Goyhenetche and came to America shortly after the end of World War II in 1947 with her daughter Marie and son Jeannot, working on a sheep ranch in Ely, NV and then working on the Paris Ranch in Butte Valley, NV. During this time, Marie had another son, Bernard. In 1954, Marie and her family moved to San Francisco, CA where she worked in many different roles to support her family, Toulouse Laundry, housekeeper for Furst Family, The Ross Building to name a few. Marie worked very hard raising her three children and also helping many relatives and friends who moved to America from the Basque country to get their start here in America. Marie's home was always open to family and friends and her kitchen was the scene of many memorable meals and family events. She loved spending time with family, attending church at Saint Monica's and attending Basque festivals and events with regularity. In 2016 Marie moved to Dixon, CA and lived the remainder of her life with her loving daughter Marie.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Jean Baptiste Goyhenetche and son Jeannot Goyhenetche. Marie is survived by her daughter Marie Mendisco, son Bernard Goyhenetche, sisters Anne Marie Duboscq Theresa Bilbao, brother Emile Goyhenetche, eight grandchildren (Jean Paul, Philip, Janelle, Helga, Nicholas, Peter, Juliette, Andrew) and eight great grandchildren (Ryan, Dominic, Carly, Afton, Lilia, Mayie, E.J., Xander, Sebastian) many nieces, nephews, God children and cousins.

Marie will always be remembered for her loving heart, nurturing nature, faith in our Lord, kindness to others, courage and strength. Services are TBD at this time due to COVID19.





