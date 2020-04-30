Marie J. DohertyPassed away in San Francisco on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dearly beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Doherty from County Mayo and County Sligo, Ireland. Marie was a native San Franciscan who loved her City, her faith and her heritage very much. Marie graduated from St. Charles Grammar School and St. Vincent High School in San Francisco. She worked as an executive secretary for U.S. Steel for many years. Marie was an active member of many organizations that highlighted her Catholic faith and her Irish heritage. In her younger years she was a member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) Drill Team. Following in her parents' footsteps, Marie joined the Junior Ladies Hibernians in 1944. Marie and her mother, Mary were founding members of the St. Francis Division #1 of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH). Marie held many offices in the LAOH on the state, county and divisional levels, serving as president of the California State LAOH from 1995 to 1997. Marie was granted National Life Membership with the LAOH in Boston in 2006. Marie was a member of the Women's Club of St. Paul's Parish and served as president. Marie was very involved in fundraising activities with the Restoration Committee for St. Paul's Church after the church was damaged in the 1989 earthquake. Marie was an active member of the United Irish Cultural Center and enjoyed many of the activities and friends that she met there. Marie was always very devoted and generous with her friends and family. Marie was a beloved friend of the late Sean Sharpe. Marie held all of her many friends close to her heart especially Ann Sullivan, Margaret and Dan McAuliffe and Katherine O'Shea. Marie was loved by Winifred Feeley, Mary Berge, Kathleen and Jeff Hendryx, Barbara and Peter Saco, and Marianne and Stephen Kambur and their families.

Due to the particular restrictions of our present time a private committal was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA officiated by Fr. Mario Farana of St. Paul's Parish. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Charitable donations in Marie's memory may be sent to these charities close to Marie's heart: St. Paul's Preservation Fund, 221 Valley Street, San Francisco, CA 94131; St. Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102; or Hannah Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476. May Marie rest in peace.

















