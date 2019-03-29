Marie Angela (Mazzaferri) Larson May 14, 1930 - March 23, 2019 Marie Angela (Mazzaferri) Larson, born on May 14, 1930 in San Francisco, California, to the late Beatrice Murphy and the late Joseph Mazzaferri, passed away at age 88 on March 23, 2019 in Belmont, California. Marie graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1948. She was a homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family.

Marie was married to the late Byron Larson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Schroeder. Marie is survived by her son, Kenneth Du Shane; daughter, Lavonne Gimarelli; brother, Joseph Mazzaferri; stepson, Eric Larson; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Larson; grandchildren, Tony Du Shane, Roxane Du Shane, Alicia Aragon, Jessica Gimarelli, Jenna Gimarelli-Ferreira, and Gina Montano; and great-grandchildren, Briana Tavita, Arianna Kelsey, Zephyr Ferreira, and Olivia Montano.

She began dancing at 3 years old and absolutely loved it, still doing the jitterbug into her 80s! Marie's beautiful smile and laughter could light up a room. She had a great sense of humor and a beautiful spirit, and was such a loving and caring mom and nana.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral mass on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco, California, 94080.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary