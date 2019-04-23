Resources More Obituaries for Marie Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Larson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marie E. (Frank) Larson Oct 5, 1920 - April 14, 2019 In her last days, Marie said to her daughter Maren, "I've sure had a wonderful life".

She was born at the Mountain View Ranch, located between Concord and Clayton, to Joseph and Sigrid Heden Frank. Life on the ranch could be hard, particularly during the depression. Marie and her half-brother and -sister grew up doing their chores and having the run of the ranch. After graduating from Mt. Diablo High School in 1938, she moved to San Francisco to attend SF State to earn her teaching credential. She went on to teach in an elementary school in the Mission District. She was introduced to her future husband, Orion A. Larson ("Bill"), a merchant seaman, by lifelong friend June Turner. Bill and Marie married in 1942, beginning their married life during World War II. There were many lengthy separations during the war as well as later years as Bill pursued his career in the Merchant Marine. They settled down first in the Haight and in 1949 bought their home in the Sunset in which Marie lived the balance of her life. They had four children: Karen, Orion, Lauren and Maren. Marie traveled when she could to join Bill and was active in her childrens' school activities, Boy and Girl Scouts, camping and spending holidays and summers at her parents' ranch. Family get-togethers in the Concord-Clayton area were a significant part of her family life. About the time her children were going off on their own, Marie's life changed significantly when Bill was elected to a union official position and no longer went to sea. Their following years were filled with time together and their growing family as the grandchildren came along. After Bill died in 1983, Marie's following years were spent with family, traveling, socializing with friends, taking care of her home in SF and spending many summers at her second home in Concord, where she enjoyed time with her cousin Wilmetta Mann. Her last years were spent at her home in the Sunset visiting with family and friends and aided by her caregiver and friend Virginia.

Marie lived a long life and many family members preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Karen Sutherlin, Orion Larson (Donna), Lauren Larson (Ty Yurgelevic) and Maren Lundgren (Lennart); grandchildren, Jim (Susan), Richard (Liz) and Janine Sutherlin; Kimberly (Katy) and Kirstin (Tony) Larson; Jacob and Kate (Edgar) Larson, and Jens (Rikke) and Kai (Jakob) Lundgren; and great-grandchildren: Zaira, Alexa, Adam and Lukas. Additionally Marie is survived by her niece Barbara Sickenberger and many Frank cousins.

At her request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Private internment at Live Oak Cemetery will occur at a later date. Donations in Marie's memory can be made to Clayton Historical Society (PO Box 94, Clayton CA 94517), Live Oak Cemetery Association (1034 Pine Hollow Ct., Clayton CA 94517), or Hospice by the Bay.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019