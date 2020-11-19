Marie McHenry-Holland

October 5, 1925 - October 22, 2020

Marie McHenry-Holland was born Marie Elizabeth Kambic on October 5, 1925, in San Francisco, CA, to John and Matilda Kambic. Marie grew up on Potrero Hill and attended Patrick Henry elementary school, Notre Dame de Namur High School and Lux College. In 1945 Marie met Larry Shea, a Merchant Marine seaman, while skating at a San Francisco ice rink. They fell in love, married in 1946, and had 4 children. After their separation, Marie took a job as a secretary with National Associates in San Francisco. In 1963 Marie married SF fire fighter Tom Tregenza; their blended family lived in Millbrae, CA. The couple divorced after ten years.

Marie married Victor "Vic" B. McHenry, a Pan American pilot, in 1975. They retired that year and moved from the Bay Area to a cabin on the Metolius River in Camp Sherman, OR. The former "city girl" became an outdoorswoman, taking up fishing, cross-country skiing, mushroom gathering, weaving and photography. The couple traveled world-wide and collected butterflies. They moved to Bend, OR in the early 1990s. After Vic's death in 1994, Marie filled her time volunteering at the hospital, hiking, playing bridge, joining a book club, and dancing at a local Grange Hall.

Early in 2000 Marie met retired school photographer W. B. "Dub" Holland at a Grange dance. They married in November of that year, ages 75 and 80, respectively.

They took memorable trips to Russia and Italy, and also enjoyed fifth wheeling throughout the west. In 2006 Marie and Dub moved from Bend to Florence, OR; in 2012 they returned to their native California, settling in Lincoln. Wherever they were, Marie and Dub found a place to dance. Their joy when dancing, and in each other, was always a delight to behold; their last dance was at Dub's 100th birthday celebration in September of this year.

Throughout her life, Marie was energetic, attractive, stylish, and fun-loving. In addition to her other hobbies, Marie enjoyed golf, word games, cribbage and cooking. It is reliably reported she made the best pancakes ever! This kind, vivacious, and loving soul passed away on October 22, 2020 after a brief struggle with bone cancer.

Preceded in death by siblings Betty Doherty, Bob and Don Kambic, Marie is survived by Dub and her children (Donna, Mike [Julie], Marc [Maxine], and Jeff [Novita] Shea), 8 grandchildren (Dan, Peter [Allyson], Jacob [Lindsay], Ben, Jordan, Lani, Ian and Ryan Shea), 4 great-grandchildren (Cameron, Connor, Eli and Isaac Shea); 6 stepchildren (Steve Tregenza [Vicki], Joyce Harper, Mike [Kim] McHenry, Jette Havens, Vicki Small, and Lynette [Gary] Blake), and many more relatives and friends. Marie was loved by everyone who knew her. Her family and friends mourn her passing, but we are also grateful to have had such a strong, engaging, positive person in our lives for so many good years. Here's to you Mom/Gammie/Mimi Marie: We will always love you dearly!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store