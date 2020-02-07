|
|
Helen Marie McMonigle
February 7, 1933 to February 2, 2020Helen died peacefully in her sleep at home in Pacifica California. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Hugh McMonigle II, their 5 children and (spouses): Cami Barrows (Philip), Anne DeBattista (Manuel), Hugh McMonigle III (Kimberly), Andrew McMonigle (Susan), Robert McMonigle (Catherine), 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Joyce Smith and Jane Blair and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to caring for her family, Helen worked at several places in the community, the longest durations at Good Shepherd Church and US Bank. For 70 years Helen played the piano and organ for masses, weddings and funerals, the last 60 of those years for Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pacifica.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Feb. 14th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at PACIFICA'S CHAPEL BY THE SEA, 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica and after 5:30 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 900 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica where the Rosary will take place at 6:30 pm, and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb.15th at 11:00 am. Commital to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020