Marie Patricia Moresco November 23,1932-March 15,2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Marie Moresco passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 86 in San Francisco.

Marie was born in Dairyland, Wisconsin to Marie and Alexander Bollman and moved to the Bay Area in the early 1960s where she later met the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Richard Moresco. The two were set up by friends and according to Richard, "one dinner was all it took." They were married in 1972.

Marie's primary passion in life was her family. She lived for visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed trips up to Glen Ellen with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, and four children: Debra Hastings (Robert), John Moresco, Debra Bradford (Richard), and Vickie Moresco (Frank); her brother, Thomas Bollman; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her siblings Alexander Bollman, Theodore Bollman, Gwendolyn Bollman, Genevieve Panconi, and Virginia Allen.

She may be gone from this life, but she is in our hearts forever.

A private service and burial was held for immediate family on March 21st at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17th,10:30am at SS Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert Street, San Francisco. Lunch to follow at S.F. Italian Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton Street, San Francisco.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or Salesian Boys' and Girls' Club in her honor.

