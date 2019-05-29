Marie Scheele Marie was born September 25, 1924 and died May 22, 2019 after having suffered a fall on April 30, 2019. She was with friends when she passed. Marie was born in Los Angeles to Fredrick J. Scheele, butcher, and Edna Hoskins, homemaker. Marie is survived by her brother, Richard H. Scheele, niece, Jennifer Mikula, her husband, Chris Mikula, and their two children who all reside in Fort Worth, Texas. Her 94 years were lived to the fullest.



Marie received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy on the 20th day of February 1953 after serving four years. Marie served as an Aircontrolman Airman at USNTC, Great Lakes, Illinois; NATCC, Memphis, Tennessee; NATTU, Olathe, Kansas; USNAS, Moffett Field, California, and was Recommended for Reenlistment at the time of her discharge.



Marie worked for the Department of Transportation, State of California, as a Senior Delineator for 31+ years and retired on December 29, 1984. Upon retirement she traveled extensively with friends. In 1990, New England, Australia; 1991, Seattle; 1992 , New Mexico; 1993, Cincinnati, South Dakota, Michigan, New Orleans; 1994, Twin Falls, Canada, Tetons; 1995 Panama Canal Cruise; 1996, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska; 1997, Idaho, Washington, D.C.; also Reno and Texas for many years thereafter. During this travel period in her life, she managed a visit to the Great Wall of China as well as other famous sites. Marie was involved in organized trips put on by the Senior Center to the local gambling casinos, as well as to many Giants games at the Park. Go Giants. She also participated in their Senior lunch program as an opportunity to see friends and get exercise. She would walk or take the bus as her hip would dictate.



Marie was an avid furniture maker, as well as creating small boxes to give as gifts. These boxes were done in inlay with different types of wood to create dimension in her art of both color and design. As a draftsman she had an unusual talent for this art, and her garage was her retreat. Her home is filled with those beautiful treasured pieces. At Marie's request, no services will be held.She will be remembered as a generous person. Her ashes will be distributed by her friends, the location known to them. Donations to s.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary