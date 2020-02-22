|
|
Marie Therese GuttasMarie Therese Guttas, 93, of Hillsborough, California, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020.
Marie was quick-witted, strong-willed and open-minded. Her life was full of adventure and meals around a boisterous table. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, completing the New York Times crossword every day and traveling internationally into her 90s. Marie found practical applications for her creativity, like sewing, cooking, and crafting her beloved Christmas card poems, a treat that everyone enjoyed for more than 60 years.
She loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She and her husband raised four children and many family pets in Hillsborough. As a wife, mother and matriarch, she was supportive and non-judgmental, always meeting bumps in the road with laughter and a level-head. In her friendships, many of which spanned over 60 years, she was authentic, loyal and devoted. An admired member of her community, Marie set a steadfast example for how to live a long, prosperous life filled with happiness and dessert.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles. She will always be lovingly remembered by her four children and their spouses, C.K. and Wanda Guttas, David and Debra Guttas, Dr. Michael Kelly and Nancy Guttas MacDonald, and Dr. Jeff and Marianne Guttas, and her seven grandchildren, Megan MacDonald, Sara Guttas, Andrew Guttas, Jordan MacDonald, Kristen Guttas, Greg Guttas and Alec Guttas.
Private family services will be held. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you make a contribution to Mission Hospice or to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020