Marie Antoinette Volano
7/31/1925 ~ 12/04/2019Marie passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregiver Wendy. She is survived by her loving sister Christine Ward and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Catarina Volano, her sister Alma Aatlo and brother Tom Zucchelli. Marie was a proud San Franciscan born and raised in the Bayview District in the family home she never left. She had three great passions in her life including travel, singing and her beloved cats. Marie sang with the church choir at St Dominics for many years and loved every moment of it. At her request, a private Catholic service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SF SPCA in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019