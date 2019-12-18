San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Volano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Volano


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Volano Obituary
Marie Antoinette Volano

7/31/1925 ~ 12/04/2019

Marie passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregiver Wendy. She is survived by her loving sister Christine Ward and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Catarina Volano, her sister Alma Aatlo and brother Tom Zucchelli. Marie was a proud San Franciscan born and raised in the Bayview District in the family home she never left. She had three great passions in her life including travel, singing and her beloved cats. Marie sang with the church choir at St Dominics for many years and loved every moment of it. At her request, a private Catholic service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SF SPCA in her honor.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Funeral Service
Download Now