Marie Josephine Wagner
July 11, 1925 – August 27, 2020
Marie Jo was born in Pittsburgh, PA to William & Helen (nee Dinan) McGervey, moving to Whittier, CA in 1937 where her father worked in steelworking management. She met her husband Herman (deceased 1989) as students at Stanford University. They married in 1950 and settled in the Bay Area where Herman was in the family leather tanning business. Marie Jo is survived by her children Virginia (Gary) Caughell, William Wagner, John (Susan) Wagner, & Albert (Joyce) Wagner, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Jack McGervey, sister Patricia Stegall, and brothers-in-law Charles Wagner & William Wagner. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Marie Wagner Krenz & Eileen Wagner. She lived in Burlingame over 55 years raising her family, was very involved in volunteer work, and an active parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Parish. She was an enthusiastic member of the Peninsula Outdoor Painting Society; she travelled extensively and would capture images of her travels with her watercolors. About age 87 she painted all the California Missions in the stairwells at the Burlingame Mercy Center.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe to gather. The family suggests contributions to St. Catherine of Siena Church, Mercy Center in Burlingame, or your favorite charity
