Marilee S. Beatty Marilee S. Beatty passed away peacefully on Oct 20th surrounded by abundant love. She was 85.
Marilee was 3rd generation San Franciscan, a distinction that made her very proud. She attended Lowell High School, SF City College then Cal Berkeley. Following Cal, she had a brief career in retail, which no doubt, was the foundation for her love of shopping. Marilee married Bob Morehead and together they raised two children in Tiburon. Decades later she met the love of her life, John Beatty. They eventually settled in Portola Valley and quickly developed many cherished friendships. They spent many years traveling with friends, playing tennis, golf, entertaining and truly enjoying this life. Marilee was a long time Peninsula Volunteer, who loved being with "The Ladies" enjoying bridge games and lunch dates always keeping connected to the friendships she adored. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or thank you and a card was guaranteed to be in your mailbox with her return address.
She is survived by her beloved daughter Jill Morehead, son Dean Morehead, step-daughters Susan Hites, Tracy Todd, Nancy Noble (Reno Bruce), 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her consistent companion Lola became her rock and deeply trusted caregiver. Words can express the immense gratitude the family feels towards her care team, Lola, Siale, Les, and Regina for their unwavering loving care and the outstanding Mission Hospice team, especially our beloved Anna Woods.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In honor of Marilee, please support Mission Hospice - San Mateo with a donation. www.missionhospice.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019