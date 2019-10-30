|
|
Marilyn Diane BeachMarilyn Diane Beach, an Oakland native, passed from this life on September 7, 2019. She was born Marilyn Diane Fini on October 22, 1933, to Thomas G. Fini and Esther J. Beck Fini. She was their only child.
She attended Oakland public schools and was proud to be a graduate of Castlemont High School, Class of 1951. After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley in 1955 as a history major, Marilyn began a teaching career with the Oakland Unified School District that lasted over thirty years, beginning at the very elementary school that she had attended. She was a lifetime member of the Cal Alumni Association.
Marilyn married her high school sweetheart Ron Beach, an officer with the Oakland Police Department. After a few years they amicably divorced and remained close friends until his death.
For ten years, during her summers off from teaching, Marilyn lived in Hawaii, and she especially loved Kauai.
After retiring from teaching Marilyn travelled to a number of European countries and was especially drawn to her father's native Italy, and went back several times.
Marilyn loved jazz and classical music. Listening to jazz was a passion of hers and throughout her life she attended performances and collected recordings. Marilyn followed the jazz scene at clubs in San Francisco's Fillmore District as well frequenting Oakland's jazz spots. And when visiting New York, Chicago and other cities, she caught the action there as well. Her knowledge of and passion for the genre was encyclopedic.
Marilyn's love of her native city and music met in her work at the White Elephant Sale of the Oakland Museum of California, where for many years she managed the annual sale's music department.
Another of Marilyn's passions was her walking groups which familiarized her with, seemingly, every corner of the Bay Area.
Marilyn was close to her brother-in-law Dan Beach, his wife Shirley, their daughter Diana Beach-Torp (who was like a grand daughter), Diana's husband Michael and the couple's daughter, Emma Beach. She is also survived by several cousins.
For the last two-and-one half years Marilyn resided at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland and was grateful for the the care that she received from the devoted staff.
We are truly blessed to have had Marilyn in our lives. Her kindness, loyalty, thoughtfulness, sharp wit and wisdom are missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019