Marilyn Daniel Bean August 18, 1936 - May 23, 2019 Marilyn Bean passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones on May 23, 2019. Marilyn was a native of Kansas City who traveled Route 66 as a child to Fresno. Marilyn studied Social Welfare at UC Berkeley and was a case worker for the Alameda County Welfare Department. She met her husband Ron Bean, who survives her, while at Cal. In later years, Marilyn started Booksearch San Francisco, a pre-internet mail order business.



Marilyn was the beloved mother of Jennifer, Wilson, and Gus Bean, and devoted grandmother of Sarah and Abigail Miller and Brittany, Ava, and Wills Bean. Marilyn's gentle spirit, intellectual curiosity, and deep love of nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Marilyn was put to rest at the San Francisco Columbarium by friends and family on June 7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Earth would honor of Marilyn's lifelong commitment to environmental preservation.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019