Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Bean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Bean Obituary
Marilyn Daniel Bean

August 18, 1936 - May 23, 2019

Marilyn Bean passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones on May 23, 2019. Marilyn was a native of Kansas City who traveled Route 66 as a child to Fresno. Marilyn studied Social Welfare at UC Berkeley and was a case worker for the Alameda County Welfare Department. She met her husband Ron Bean, who survives her, while at Cal. In later years, Marilyn started Booksearch San Francisco, a pre-internet mail order business.

Marilyn was the beloved mother of Jennifer, Wilson, and Gus Bean, and devoted grandmother of Sarah and Abigail Miller and Brittany, Ava, and Wills Bean. Marilyn's gentle spirit, intellectual curiosity, and deep love of nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Marilyn was put to rest at the San Francisco Columbarium by friends and family on June 7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Earth would honor of Marilyn's lifelong commitment to environmental preservation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.