January 29, 1935 - December 21, 2019

After 10 years of dementia, Marilyn died peacefully in her sleep. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles and raised there by Abraham and Dorothy Fox. Marilyn lived in Israel for several years in her 20s, then returned to LA, and completed her Bachelor's degree. She then moved to Chicago with her new husband Robert Beck, where she worked as a case worker for the State of Illinois. They retired to Berkeley in the 1990s and kept busy with traveling, auditing classes at UC, and doting on their granddaughter. Marilyn enjoyed reading from the Torah, going to the theater, and helping others. She was outspoken, funny, and generous. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Amy, son-in-law Michael, granddaughter Devra. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years Bob, her son Oren, and her siblings Rosalie, Leonard and Daniel. We would like to thank her caregivers at the Rosewood Residence who lovingly cared for her for the past 10 years. A memorial service will be held on January 5th at 1 pm at Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

