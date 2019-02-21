Marilyn J. Blake February 20, 2019 Marilyn J. Blake, 76, a resident of Naperville, IL, and a former longtime resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. Marilyn is survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) Aabram, Daniel Blake and James (Ileana) Blake; siblings Nancy (William) Etzkorn and Richard Latall; loving grandchildren Alexander Blake and Virginia, Joseph, Patrick, John, Mary and Anne Aabram; several nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband Kenneth Joel Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Latall and Marian Neiman. Marilyn worked for more than 30 years as a registered nurse in San Francisco caring for the mentally ill, HIV-positive drug addicts and US military veterans. She especially looked forward to her visits to the Chicago area several times a year to see her grandchildren. To leave a lasting tribute to Marilyn's life, send donations to Waterleaf Women's Center, 3598 E. New York St., Aurora, IL, 60504. For more information call 630-360-2256 or visit www.waterleafwc.org. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 9:00-10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary