Marilyn Louise Burke Marilyn Louise Burke died peacefully in her home on April 8, 2019 in San Carlos, CA at the age of 76.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jack Burke; her children, Kathleen Phillips and Colleen Webster; and her grandchildren, Allison Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Hannah Webster, and Maisie Webster. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Murphy.

In 1998 when she married Jack, her family expanded to include Jack's children, Paul and Denise Burke, and grandchildren, Johnathon and Elizabeth Kelley. Her whole family remembers her as dog-loving, strong-willed, and exceptionally kindhearted.

Marilyn was born on February 3, 1943 in San Francisco to William and Marie Murphy. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1961, Lone Mountain College 1965, and Notre Dame de Namur University. She became an accomplished teacher and administrator. She volunteered at Filoli Historic House and Garden, a place of education and enjoyment. She was a reiki master and generously gave back through reiki.

A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 at Olivet Memorial Park,1601 Hillside Boulevard, with a reception/celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pets In Need at www.petsinneed.org.

