Marilyn Bertram Burns Born May 15, 1928, passed away peacefully, January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a loving and devoted wife of 58 years to Peter who was the apple of her eye.
A devoted mother to her children: Kathy Jensen (Don), Deborah McCloskey (Keltie), and Carolyn Ratto (Troy); an adoring grandmother "Nono" to Bryan (Jennifer), Meghan (Doug) and Melissa (Greg), Cameron (Emily) and Michaella, Dominique, Nicolette (Brady), and Frankie; caring great-grandmother to Kennedy, Caden, Sophie, Noah, Kamryn, Hunter, Gavin, Tyler, and Dylan.
Marilyn was a proud native of San Francisco, attending Saint Monica's Grammar School, Presentation High School and City College of San Francisco. Marilyn enjoyed spending many summers with family and friends at the Russian River. As a young woman she enjoyed many days in Rio Nido on the beach and dancing away the evenings. Marilyn worked as the Secretary of Human Resources for the San Francisco Board of Education until her retirement. She was admired for her deep love and devotion to her husband, Pete. Her enthusiastic, optimistic nature and "can-do" attitude was contagious to everyone she met. Marilyn was known to be a social butterfly, always perfectly coiffed, and sharp as a tack. She will be remembered as one who had a gift to engage in genuine conversations with all of those she came in contact with.
Marilyn's spirit was inspirational to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was blessed to have such loving caretakers: Mia, Fehi, and Dee who were respected and loved by Marilyn, and her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Petaluma at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020