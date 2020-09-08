Marilyn Bushong

Marilyn Rita Bushong
September 13, 1932 - September 6, 2020
Marilyn passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on the evening of September 6, one week shy of her 88th birthday. She was in the company of her devoted husband, Chuck. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, James and Ann Kenny, son, Mark Bushong, and sister Patricia Kieffer (Charles). She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles "Chuck" Bushong; children, Matthew Bushong (Jesusa); Michelle Bushong (David); and Mari Parino (Sam). Her legacy continues on in her grandchildren, Jeminah Buot (Fred); Daniel Parino (Molly); Caitlin Powell (Scott); Zoe Crowder; Haley Crowder; Jessica Doerschuk (Andy); and Anthony Bushong (Margaux), as well as in her three beautiful great-granddaughters, Allyson, Sophia and Julia Buot.
A native San Franciscan, Marilyn was raised in the Potrero Hill area and attended St. Peter's Catholic Grammar and High School. She worked for General Mills where she met her future husband, Charles. They were married on Valentine's Day of 1953. When Charles went into the U.S. Air Force, Marilyn went with him when he was stationed in England in 1954. She began raising her family in South San Francisco and San Rafael. Marilyn was proud of her career as a bus driver for students with disabilities in the County of Marin
She had a strong, tough personality, but always had a twinkle in her eye and a love for a brunch mimosa. She was a voracious reader and would never turn down a good murder mystery. Marilyn loved to knit and used her sewing skills to make outfits for her children and grandchildren. Visitors were always welcome at her house and usually became part of the family. For years she was dedicated to her Catholicism, bringing communion to the sick and hosting teen church groups. Marilyn was an advocate for social justice.
A virtual celebration of Marilyn's life will be planned. Please contact the family to participate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn's name to Xenophon Therapeutic Riding Center (www.xenophontrc.org
).