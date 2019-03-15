Home

Marilyn Cowhig Obituary
Marilyn Jane Cowhig

Marilyn Jane Cowhig, age 86, passed away in Santa Rosa on March 11, 2019. She was born in San Francisco in 1932, a daughter of John and Jane Dolan. She is survived by 3 children, Dan (Nikki) and George (Tonia) Cowhig, and Kelly (Tim) Townsend; 3 grandchildren, Shannon Townsend-Bettis, Nicky Townsend, and Lindsay McCracken; 3 great granddaughters, Jasmine and Kayla McCracken, and Alice B. Rich; and by her brother, Ray (Xenia) Dolan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Audray Dillon; brother Larry Dolan and her best friend, Esther Bruneman.
A 4th generation proud San Franciscan, Marilyn loved her children and grandchildren immensely and second to that was only Bingo and Church. She had an infectious smile and laugh and was always positive. Nicknamed the "queen of light conversation" she rarely had a negative thing to say about anyone. Marilyn worked for 41 years at McDonalds in Novato, Petaluma, and Cotati, most of the time as a manager mentoring young people during their first job.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 1500 Mission Rd. in Colma on 03/22/2019 at 11am, followed by burial. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay. Special thanks to the Lily Alcones Elder Care Homes, most especially to Ellen, for the great care they gave Marilyn in her final months.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
