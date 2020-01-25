|
|
Marilyn MacGlashan HeilmanMarilyn MacGlashan Heilman, who brought her elegant soul to everything and everyone she encountered, passed away at age 90 at home in the hills of Berkeley on the evening of December 19, 2019. She will be deeply missed as a friend, mother, wife, grandmother, educator, sculptor and avid gardener, but lives on in our hearts and our cherished memories. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 o'clock at the Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street Berkeley, CA 94709. All who knew her are invited to join.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020