|
|
Marilyn Louise Kline
October 29, 1968 - October 18, 2019 MARILYN LOUISE KLINE
OCTOBER 29, 1968 -
OCTOBER 18, 2019
Marilyn Louise Kline, eldest daughter of Sylvan and Donna Kline, passed away peacefully at her San Francisco home on October 18th, 2019, just eleven days before her 51st birthday. Marilyn fought a valiant two-year battle against a neuroendocrtrinetumor (NET) that had spread to her liver.
Marilyn was born in San Francisco and raised in Tiburon, California where she attended the public schools. She graduated from Quinnipiac University, a private university in Hamden, Connecticut. She received her MPH degree from the School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York, where she focused on Sociology and Gerontology. After graduation she worked as an eldercare manager for Self Help in New York, but later moved back to the Bay Area, where she worked in the same profession.
Marilyn was a very sensitive and caring woman, who helped and cared for so many, both young and senior citizens alike. She loved to cook, often preparing feasts for friends and family in her home in the Sunset. She also loved the theatre, music (specifically country music), reading, and loved to discuss politics. She was always involved as a volunteer, giving her time to Habitat for Humanity in the Bay Area and even traveling to Poland to help build homes for the elderly.
Marilyn was a loving daughter who always followed her own path and on her own time. She loved summer family vacations to Fallen Leaf Lake in the Sierras, and skiing weeks at Sugar Bowl in the Winter. She became a very good skier, often beating her father down the hill. After graduation from Columbia, traveling was another one of her passions; touring Europe, New Zealand and Iceland, to mention just a few. One of her favorite pastimes was hiking different trails in the Bay Area, but one of her biggest achievements was going to Spain to hike the 500 mile trek on the El Camino.
Marilyn is survived by her mother, Donna Kline, Aunts Karen Staley and Lois St. Pierre, her Uncle, Ken Staley and wife, Jane, cousins, Sara Staley, Meredith Rivin, and Valerie St. Pierre. She is predeceased by her sister, Joanne Rae Kline and father, Sylvan H. Kline, Jr. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the NET Research Foundation are welcome. A "Celebration of Life" event is pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019