Marilyn Lockwood Jones Marilyn Lockwood Jones died peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was born to Cecilia A Lockwood and James B.C. Lockwood Jr. on April 6, 1939 in Seattle, Washington.



She attended The Convent of the Sacred Heart, Forest Ridge and was a Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Washington graduating with a BA in Literature and a minor in Fine Arts. She competitively pursued her love of sports as an avid skier, swimmer, tennis and basketball player. Her interest in color, design and fashion led her to modeling and working on the designer floor at I. Magnin in Seattle.



Married in Seattle to Lawrence W. Jones in 1963, they made their home in San Francisco while still traveling the globe together during their entire marriage.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2016 and her sister Gloria Lockwood Schwartz in 2015.



Marilyn was very active in her community volunteering for many non-profit organizations, including the San Francisco Junior League, The Little Jim Club, and Edgewood. She was Vice President of the Women's Board CPMC Hospital and Treasurer for San Francisco Fall Antiques Show. She also gave her time to being a Brownie Troop Leader and a teacher's volunteer at Convent Sacred Heart Broadway. She utilized her vast culinary skills teaching a bachelor cooking class from her home to the boys at Stuart Hall. In 1989, Marilyn and her daughter Cecy started their scarf design company, J&J Designs San Francisco, that continues today.



Marilyn is survived by her daughter Cecilia "Cecy" Jones Korematsu and husband Kenneth Toyo Korematsu, son Lawrence William Jones Jr. and wife Jean Purpura Jones, her brothers James Lockwood and wife Christina of Seattle Washington and Peter Lockwood and wife Vicky of Patagonia, Arizona.



Marilyn was a member of The Metropolitan Club San Francisco, the St. Francis Yacht Club San Francisco, the Royal Selangor Golf Club Kuala Lumpur and the Singapore Cricket Club.

Marilyn will be honored with a memorial service at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, San Francisco, May 18th at 2 pm.

Contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to tributes at:

http://act.alz.org/goto/MarilynJonesAlzheimers or 800-272-3900

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary