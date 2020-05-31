Marilyn Ann Morgan
March 29, 1954 - May 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce our dear daughter and sister, Marilyn Ann Morgan, 66, passed away May 15, 2020, as a result of long term pulmonary disease.
A proud San Francisco native, Marilyn graduated from Lowell High School and attended San Francisco State University. Her many years working in restaurants and retail sales allowed her to engage with the public, something she did with ease. As a waitress at San Francisco's iconic Bill's Place she delighted in serving her regulars, as well as the many tourists and even the occasional elected official. At The Desk Set, the fine stationary store, her customers appreciated her attention to detail.
A skilled photographer, Marilyn curated family albums and took pride in preserving the memories of many generations. Her interests ranged from playing guitar to astronomy and nature documentaries. She was a life-long Giants fan, who cheered through many a cold and foggy game at The Stick. She loved to bake - oh how Marilyn tempted us with her delicious homemade treats!
Marilyn will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of family, and her great empathy, especially for people in challenging circumstances. Marilyn's final resting place will be at the Home of Peace in Colma.
She is survived by her mother Elaine Morgan, brother Robert Morgan, sister Janet Morgan (Mel Birgé), nephew Marc, niece Estelle, and many beloved cousins. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Morgan. Marilyn will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, our dear Marilyn.
Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to: Camp Krem/Camping Unlimited for the Developmentally-Disabled, 102 Brook Lane, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 (learn more about Camp Krem online at campingunlimited.org). The camp provides a wonderful experience to children and adults, and Marilyn's brother has attended for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
March 29, 1954 - May 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce our dear daughter and sister, Marilyn Ann Morgan, 66, passed away May 15, 2020, as a result of long term pulmonary disease.
A proud San Francisco native, Marilyn graduated from Lowell High School and attended San Francisco State University. Her many years working in restaurants and retail sales allowed her to engage with the public, something she did with ease. As a waitress at San Francisco's iconic Bill's Place she delighted in serving her regulars, as well as the many tourists and even the occasional elected official. At The Desk Set, the fine stationary store, her customers appreciated her attention to detail.
A skilled photographer, Marilyn curated family albums and took pride in preserving the memories of many generations. Her interests ranged from playing guitar to astronomy and nature documentaries. She was a life-long Giants fan, who cheered through many a cold and foggy game at The Stick. She loved to bake - oh how Marilyn tempted us with her delicious homemade treats!
Marilyn will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of family, and her great empathy, especially for people in challenging circumstances. Marilyn's final resting place will be at the Home of Peace in Colma.
She is survived by her mother Elaine Morgan, brother Robert Morgan, sister Janet Morgan (Mel Birgé), nephew Marc, niece Estelle, and many beloved cousins. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Morgan. Marilyn will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, our dear Marilyn.
Memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to: Camp Krem/Camping Unlimited for the Developmentally-Disabled, 102 Brook Lane, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 (learn more about Camp Krem online at campingunlimited.org). The camp provides a wonderful experience to children and adults, and Marilyn's brother has attended for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.