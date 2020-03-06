|
|
Marilyn Josephine Nelder
November 23, 1923 - March 2, 2020At 96 years old, Marilyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. After 24 long years she was reunited with the love of her life, husband Lee. Marilyn was born in Chicago and moved to San Francisco where she met Lee at Poly high school. They married in 1950 and moved to Fairfax to raise their cherished children, Maralee(Stephen Tillitson), Robert(Kathleen Biaggi) and Jeanine(Mike McNamara). Retirement in Rohnert Park was filled with family, friends, laughter, travel and good meals. In 1997 Marilyn transitioned to the role of "Oma" as her first grandson was born. Oma's "precious boys" named Matthew, Patrick, William and Nicolas McNamara. She was most proud of her kids and grandchildren. As per Marilyn's request, there will be no services. Her family is grateful to Nazareth House in San Rafael for their loving care, where donations may be made in Marilyn's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020