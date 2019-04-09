Resources More Obituaries for Marilynn Clarke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilynn Clarke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilynn Doris Clarke April 3, 1926 - March 5, 2019 Marilynn Doris Clarke died peacefully on March 5, one month short of her 93rd birthday surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. "Bim" Clarke on April 21, 2016. This year, 2019, would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary.

Family was everything to Marilynn and she was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her children: Richard (Janet), Stephen (Kelly) and Cindy (Richard); 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and sister Donna Poe (Albert).

Marilynn was born in Seattle, Washington on April 3, 1926. She met her husband Bim at the USO and they were married in Seattle on February 26, 1949. Marilynn and Bim honeymooned in San Francisco and liked it so much that they decided to stay permanently and start their new life together in the Bay Area.

Marilynn was a grand lady, who in addition to caring deeply for family and friends, devoted her energy and passion to many causes in which she strongly believed. The first of these efforts began with her leadership of the Build Classrooms drive in San Bruno in the 1960's. She spearheaded a campaign to build portable classrooms and address the issue of a classroom shortage in the community. This would result in an article in Newsweek magazine highlighting her efforts. This first project would lead to participation in many more civic and community activities – including volunteer work in both Congressional and Presidential campaigns and an extended stint at San Mateo Suicide Prevention.

Finally, Marilynn had a passion for book collecting that would translate into the founding of a used bookstore in the basement of the San Mateo County Courthouse called The Funders of Redwood City. For forty years, she gave her heart and soul to this effort where all the benefits were given to the San Mateo Historical Society.

Marilynn was very involved at The Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, where she was a parishioner for 56 years, as well as St. Matthew's Day School, where she served as a member of the Board of Trustees. She loved walking the Sawyer Camp Trail and family vacations to Lake Tahoe, which she often referred to as "God's country." She loved the arts and enjoyed going to the theatre in San Francisco. Marilynn will be missed by the many people who were touched by her friendship, spirit of hospitality, elegance and grace.

Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, 1 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA.

Donations preferred to the San Mateo County Historical Association and the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo.















Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries