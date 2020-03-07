|
Marina BalestreriOur beloved mother, Marina Balestreri, passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 95. A native of San Francisco, she was born on May 5, 1924 to her late parents, Gemma and Guiseppe Saponati. She was a cherished sister and sister-in-law to the late Anita and Robert Terry and the late Rita and Leonard Scott. Marina was married for 69 years to her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by four generations. They are: daughter, Lynette (Lynn) Balestreri of San Francisco; daughter, Gayle Balestreri of Westlake Village, CA; son, Jon Balestreri of El Dorado, CA; daughter and son-in-law: Teresa (Teri) and Will Crawford of Thousand Oaks, CA; grandsons: Brian Gerald (Jerry) MacDonald, Jr., Chance Crawford, and Jack Crawford; five great grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at DUGGANS SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020