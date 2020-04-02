|
Marina BalestreriMarina Balestreri passed away on March 1, 2020, age 95. A native of San Francisco, born May 5, 1924 to the late Gemma and Guiseppe Saponati. Marina was married to Jack for 69 years. She is survived by four generations, Lynette (Lynn) Balestreri, Gayle Balestreri, Jon Balestreri Teresa (Teri) and Will; grandsons: Brian Gerald (Jerry) MacDonald, Jr., Chance Crawford, and Jack Crawford; five great grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews. April 18th Service has been postponed. There will be a Celebration of Marina's life at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020