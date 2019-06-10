Services Funeral service 7:00 PM St Nicholas Orthodox Church 102 Ross Ave San Anselmo , CA View Map Send Flowers Committal 12:00 PM Serbian Cemetery Colma , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marina Ilyin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marina Ilyin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marina D. Ilyin 1956 - 2019 Marina D. Ilyin, a native and lifelong resident of San Francisco, reposed in Christ June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Donna Hewitt Ilyin and Dmitri K. Ilyin, and was predeceased by her brother Kiril D. Ilyin. She is survived by her brother Charles Dimitri "Alik" Ilyin, her aunt Mary Ilyin, wife of her late uncle Boris K. Ilyin of San Rafael; and many other family members. She is survived by her many Godchildren. She was beloved by all.



As a girl, she attended James Madison School and Miss Burke's School. She studied and mastered the Russian language at Sts. Cyril and Methodius High School and graduated from SF State University, earning her BA in Recreation, US History, and ultimately earned a Teaching Credential. She became a teacher of young children. She fully committed her time, love, and devotion to her students for 33 years. She was a life member of UESF.



Co-workers can attest to her dedication to the underserved populations of San Francisco, as she was always teaching to our underrepresented youth. She taught the most important values to her students: empathy, love, and kindness. All her lessons were sprinkled with the magic of Marina's unique creative and artistic mind. Her creativity led to her love of educational kinesiology (Brain Gym). This became an important aspect of her life. She also loved doing craftwork, particularly beadwork.



Marina delighted in promoting the strong Russian history within California. She and her parents were regular volunteers at Fort Ross State Historical Park. They always recruited family members to help out. While loving her Russian heritage, Marina never forgot her mother's Scottish background. She and her mother visited Scotland and Ireland and fell in love with both cultures. She made the pilgrimage to the top of Croagh Patrick in County Mayo (an arduous task at best). She also visited St. Brigid's Well in Co. Kildare and walked in the footsteps of St. Patrick while in Armagh.



Marina was devoted to the Russian Orthodox Church and had many friends among the various ethnic Orthodox Christian communities and jurisdictions. She loved Orthodox Church music and for a time sang in the choir at the Holy Virgin Cathedral on Geary Boulevard. She also authored a published work on the life of St. Peter the Aleut, martyr of San Francisco.



Fully embracing the Christian spirit of serving one's community, Marina volunteered at Laguna Honda Hospital and for many years brought home-cooked holiday meals to patients in residence there. She also enjoyed bringing food, comforts, and small gifts to others in need. She was an excellent cook and was at her best when cooking for others, especially at Pascha (Easter) and distributing Kulich and Pascha to family and friends. Her kind spirit is an inspiration to all those who knew her.



Marina's family would like to thank all who gave comfort and love throughout the years, especially during her illness. Marina treasured everyone's love and prayers.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00pm at St Nicholas Orthodox Church, 102 Ross Ave, San Anselmo, CA. The committal service will be at Serbian Cemetery in Colma, CA at 12 noon Thursday, June 13. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to or church.



May her memory be eternal! Christ is Risen!





