Marina Ilyin
Marina Ilyin
1930 - 2020
Marina Vladimirovna Ilyin was born in Manila, Philippines on July 31, 1930 and reposed peacefully at home in Danville, California on July 15, 2020. She lived in Shanghai, China with her father, Vladimir Rossi of St. Petersburg, Russia and mother, Sophia Balk of Simferopol, Crimea. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Shanghai and immigrated to San Francisco with her mother and sister, Olga, in 1948. She earned her BS in Biology at Lone Mountain University in SF. A lifelong learner; she completed Russian Literature, Business, and Medical Technology courses and graduated from SF State with a Masters in Russian Literature and was licensed as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. She married Alexander G. Ilyin on April 12, 1953 and together they raised four children: Katherine, Michael, Mary, and Elizabeth. She was a very devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. During her last week of life she was very happy to see her grandchildren and most of her children prior to her death. She is survived by her sister, Olga, her four children, and her grandchildren: Alexandra, Elias, Benjamin, John, Peter, Alex, Dana, David, Nicholas, and John. Due to COVID-19 services will be limited to family. We appreciate your prayers for the servant of God, Marina.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
