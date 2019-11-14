|
|
Mario Corrado AmatoDaly City, CA
Mario passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Mario was born on October 11, 1940 in San Francisco to his Italian immigrant parents, Saverio and Angela Amato. He is survived by his wife Laurel and his three children, Mark (Laura), David (Genevieve), and Rosanna. He is also survived by his loving grandsons, Giovanni, Alex, Marchello, and Daniel.
Mario was an avid 49er fan all of his life. He spent years of joy at Kesar and Candlestick Park tailgating with friends and family and watching his team the 49ers. He also was a fan of the Giants, Warriors, and Sharks.
Friends may visit Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019