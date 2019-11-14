San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Amato

Add a Memory
Mario Amato Obituary
Mario Corrado Amato

Daly City, CA
Mario passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Mario was born on October 11, 1940 in San Francisco to his Italian immigrant parents, Saverio and Angela Amato. He is survived by his wife Laurel and his three children, Mark (Laura), David (Genevieve), and Rosanna. He is also survived by his loving grandsons, Giovanni, Alex, Marchello, and Daniel.
Mario was an avid 49er fan all of his life. He spent years of joy at Kesar and Candlestick Park tailgating with friends and family and watching his team the 49ers. He also was a fan of the Giants, Warriors, and Sharks.
Friends may visit Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now