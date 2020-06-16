Mario Barbieri
Resident of Los Altos
A proud, hardworking man, Mario died peacefully June 12, 2020. He was an exceptional businessman. He has left behind his beloved wife, Sandra Hanson Barbieri, brother Victore (Nino) and Anna Barbieri, and many cousins in Bedonia, Parma, Italy. He is also survived by many friends and acquaintances.
Mario was born in Montevideo, Uruguay on June 8, 1926. His parents, Augustino and Maria and older brother, Giovanni, immigrated because of lack of work during the Depression in Italy. His father worked as a window glazier.
By age five, Mario and his family returned home. As a child, he worked hard on the farm, building his character alongside his family. When World War II surrounded Bedonia in 1944, Mario joined the Italian resistance movement as a partisan. He had many stories about the brutal conflict when he was aged 18 to 20 years. In November 1947, at age 21, he arrived in Los Altos, California with US $7.50 in his pocket. In 1948, he was sponsored and became a partner in Los Altos Garbage Co. During this time of his career, he was married to Rita Cademartori and was father to Mario Jr. who both preceded him in death, Rita in 1997, and Mario Jr. in 2007.
After the sale of LA Garbage Co., Mario retired. At the age of 45, he loved to walk his three German shorthair dogs throughout Los Altos hills all the long day. Mario was very proud of his heritage and he was fluent in Spanish as well as Italian. He loved to cook and made a perfect polenta and homemade pasta. He was a dedicated bocce ball player and porcini mushroom aficionado.
He married Sandy in 2007 in Los Altos, having dated each other for eight years. They loved traveling to their home in Bedonia each year. They also spent months of the year at their ranch in Lemhi, Idaho naming it Far Niente in 2006. Mario fished and hunted to his heart's content.
Mario was a unique person. He will be well remembered. He is now at peace. His wish was to be buried next to his father in Bedonia. A celebration of life will be held in Los Altos when social gatherings are permitted.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.org.
Resident of Los Altos
A proud, hardworking man, Mario died peacefully June 12, 2020. He was an exceptional businessman. He has left behind his beloved wife, Sandra Hanson Barbieri, brother Victore (Nino) and Anna Barbieri, and many cousins in Bedonia, Parma, Italy. He is also survived by many friends and acquaintances.
Mario was born in Montevideo, Uruguay on June 8, 1926. His parents, Augustino and Maria and older brother, Giovanni, immigrated because of lack of work during the Depression in Italy. His father worked as a window glazier.
By age five, Mario and his family returned home. As a child, he worked hard on the farm, building his character alongside his family. When World War II surrounded Bedonia in 1944, Mario joined the Italian resistance movement as a partisan. He had many stories about the brutal conflict when he was aged 18 to 20 years. In November 1947, at age 21, he arrived in Los Altos, California with US $7.50 in his pocket. In 1948, he was sponsored and became a partner in Los Altos Garbage Co. During this time of his career, he was married to Rita Cademartori and was father to Mario Jr. who both preceded him in death, Rita in 1997, and Mario Jr. in 2007.
After the sale of LA Garbage Co., Mario retired. At the age of 45, he loved to walk his three German shorthair dogs throughout Los Altos hills all the long day. Mario was very proud of his heritage and he was fluent in Spanish as well as Italian. He loved to cook and made a perfect polenta and homemade pasta. He was a dedicated bocce ball player and porcini mushroom aficionado.
He married Sandy in 2007 in Los Altos, having dated each other for eight years. They loved traveling to their home in Bedonia each year. They also spent months of the year at their ranch in Lemhi, Idaho naming it Far Niente in 2006. Mario fished and hunted to his heart's content.
Mario was a unique person. He will be well remembered. He is now at peace. His wish was to be buried next to his father in Bedonia. A celebration of life will be held in Los Altos when social gatherings are permitted.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.