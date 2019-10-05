Home

Mario Montagnoli


1932 - 2019
Mario Montagnoli Obituary
Mario Montagnoli

January 1, 1932 - October 1, 2019

Mario Montagnoli was born on January 1, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. He passed peacefully at home with his loving wife and two daughters by his side on October 1, 2019 which is also the five year anniversary of his son Lelio's death. He was a 50 year resident of Hillsborough. Mario received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University, and he was a successful pioneer in the wine industry for many years in the Bay Area. Mario was a hardworking and charismatic man. Family came first. He lived life to the fullest. He loved loved to ski in Lake Tahoe with his family, play cards, keep exotic birds and have coffee with his friends. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, and his two daughters Paula Rhodes (Jeff, Jake, Sierra, Keagan and Sage) and Tessa Tuttman (Sean, Kyle and Leah). A private funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Any donations in his honor can be made to Saint Anthony's Dining Room, San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
