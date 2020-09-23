Marion Shipman Barnes

Aug 30, 1922 - Sept 5, 2020

What would have been a fourth generation Californian hit a small speed bump when Marion Shipman was born on August 30th, 1922, while her mother, Florence Shipman was accompanying her husband "Bud" (John) on a sales trip to Oregon. She was raised above Lake Merritt, graduated from Oakland High School, and went on to Stanford University. In 1942, while out with friends, was introduced to a dashing first lieutenant who was passing through the Oakland Army Base on his way overseas named Jerry Barnes. They fell instantly in love, and Jerry proposed to her before the evening was done. Married at the Wars end, the newlyweds settled in Oakland where they remained their entire life, raising a family that eventually included four children, (Jeffery, Stephen, Leslie, and David), twelve grandchildren (Todd, Matthew, Denise, Christy, Jenny, Tyler, Jenna, McKenzie, Shana, Lindsay, Zack, and Hannah), and at last count 22 great grandchildren (I'm not even going to try!)

Marion's roll in life was mother and grandmother, and there was none better. She was constantly active with her children's schools, volunteering with PTA and other projects, and when her children grew up, she channeled that desire to give as a floor helper at what was then Merritt Hospital, where she volunteered for over 20 years. She loved to travel, and meet new people along the way, gaining lifelong friends and memories. She was a special friend to her two cats, Frankie and Dino, and an occasional squirrel, always at her back door looking for an ever ready peanut.

Preceded in death by Jerry in 2004, she remained in her Piedmont Pines home of over 60 years until the final weeks of her life. A special thanks to her caregiver for the past six years Christina, and the caring staff of Lafayette Gardens for their loving attention, especially in her final weeks. Marion chose not to have her remains placed in Arlington National Cemetery with Jerry, but instead will join her mother at Chapel of the Chimes. A home town girl until the end! A memorial service is planned sometime in the future. Should you desire, a donation can be made in her name to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store