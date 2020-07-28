Marion Hovden

Marion Motzer Hovden D.D.S.
Became a second generation San Franciscan July 19th 1927. She was the first born of Fred and Frances Motzer who were purveyors of Eppler's Bakery, a San Francisco landmark for many years. Her family moved to San Rafael where Marion attended West End School, Dominican Convent and graduated from Katherine Branson School in Ross in 1944. Her academic journey took her to Stanford University to earn a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 1948. She then attended the College of Physicians and Surgeons and received her dental degree in 1952. For three of her four years in dental school, she was the only female dental student. She was a role model for young women, not only in her dental practice, but also in the community being a leader in Girl Scouts and in the field of dentistry. She embraced the message there wasn't anything you couldn't do and accomplish it well. In dental school she met and married her husband, Dr. Charles Hovden. They practiced together forging friendships with patients at the Stonestown Medical building for over 30 years.
Marion was an inspiration, a pillar of independence and strength for her family. She was proud to be the first of three generations of female dentists. One of 16 first cousins, she always put family first. She was the link to a rich family history with her amazing stories. With her love of music she taught piano and played in a band for service men from the war. Marion was a very charitable and selfless person always giving so many people opportunities and adventures with memories to cherish a lifetime. She left people in awe of her uncanny ability to embrace change with modern technology leaving nothing to deter her. Marion was truly an amazing mother and a loving life partner to her husband. She had a wonderful life, family and career. Her strong love, generosity, wit, adventurous spirit and perseverance will be passed onto future generations as her legacy.
Three weeks after her cancer diagnosis, Marion passed away peacefully on July 6th 2020, surrounded by her family. Marion was determined to fight cancer on her terms, just as she had conquered the rest of the obstacles throughout her life.
Marion is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dr. Charles Hovden, her children, Dr. Caren Hovden Morgan and Dr. Kenneth Hovden, son in law, William Morgan, daughter in law, Laura Hovden, four grandchildren, Brian Morgan, Dr. Kristen Morgan Sheaff, Taira Hovden, Chase Hovden, and three great grandchildren, Charles Morgan, Julia Morgan and Kaylee Sheaff. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bruner of Moraga, California.
At Marion's request, no services will be held. Contributions can be made to the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, Hovden Endowment or the charity of your choice
