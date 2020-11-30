1/1
Marion ("Mike") Lee Jensen
August 12, 1927 - October 13, 2020
Marion ("Mike") Lee Jensen, born 08/12/27 in Colfax Washington, passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine McNair Jensen, his daughters Anne Jensen and Mary Jensen Pereyra (husband Frank Pereyra), Grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth and Riley Leland.
He served in the U S Navy as a Medical Corpman from 1945-1948, stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. Graduated from Washington State University in 1952 with a degree in Education. He earned his Masters degree in Education from San Francisco State college in 1963. He was employed by the South San Francisco Unified School District, where he served as a Teacher and then Principal for 30 years.
Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling and attending musical events. His interests expanded from Jazz to Opera.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
