Marion ("Mike") Lee JensenAugust 12, 1927 - October 13, 2020Marion ("Mike") Lee Jensen, born 08/12/27 in Colfax Washington, passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine McNair Jensen, his daughters Anne Jensen and Mary Jensen Pereyra (husband Frank Pereyra), Grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth and Riley Leland.He served in the U S Navy as a Medical Corpman from 1945-1948, stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. Graduated from Washington State University in 1952 with a degree in Education. He earned his Masters degree in Education from San Francisco State college in 1963. He was employed by the South San Francisco Unified School District, where he served as a Teacher and then Principal for 30 years.Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling and attending musical events. His interests expanded from Jazz to Opera.