Marion A. McManus
March 22, 1923 - February 22, 2020Born Beaver Falls, PA, March 22, 1923. Died February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of William McManus (1917-2007). Mother of Mary (Shy) Pliver, Philip (Betsy Fairbanks), Anne (Rob) O'Donnell, Jim (Janis Mercer), John (Katrina Rill), Tom, Margaret, Paul (Olga Corral), Catherine Dacre, Bill (Carolyn) and Carolyn (John) McNulty. Grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of 34; foster mother of two, Vicki and Bernie. 1947 Graduate, UCLA; Master's Degree in Education, San Francisco State; 20-year career at City College of San Francisco; retired as Assistant Registrar, 1992. Evening Vigil, March 18, 6:45 pm, Xavier Chapel, Fromm Hall, USF, 2497 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco. Requiem Mass, March 20, 9:45 am, St Anne Church, Funston & Judah, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's name may be made to a , to help those responding to the human rights crisis on our southern border such as the Jesuit-related Kino Border Initiative, or to Catholic Charities.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 18, 2020