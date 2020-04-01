|
Marisa Ines SalvettiPassed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at her home in the Marina in San Francisco. Marisa was born on October 27, 1934 in Udine, Italy.
Marisa was the beloved wife to Mario Salvetti for 61 years; loving mother of Sergio (Valerie), the late Silvano, Sandro (Ann); caring Nonna of seven Grandchildren: Stephen, Cheryl, Giordano, Marco, Alyssa, Dante, and Briana. She was a devoted sister to her twin sister Norina, and the late, Dolores. She was an Aunt to Paulo and the late, Maurico.
In 1951, Marisa, her mother and two sisters migrated to New York City, and then settled in San Francisco. Marisa was a seamstress by trade and an avid knitter, she crafted her skill, and continued to make handmade sweaters for herself and later for her seven Grandchildren.
Marisa and Mario met at Fugazi Hall (Beach Blanket Babylon Theater) in 1954, a Dance Hall for Italian youth. They later married in 1958 at St Francis of Assisi, in North Beach, SF, CA.
Marisa loved to dance; you could find her on celebratory occasions dancing with Mario at the SF Italian Athletic Club. She loved music by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Tom Jones.
Marisa loved to have afternoon coffee in North Beach with friends and enjoyed dining in North Beach. Her favorite dishes, Calamari and dessert. She always told her Grandchildren, "Life is short, eat dessert before dinner."
A private family service will be held on April 6, Monday at 11:00am, at Valley Memorial Park, in Novato, CA. A celebration of life is to be announced at a later date, when Government restrictions are lifted for the State of California.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salesian Boys' and Girls' Club, 680 Filbert Street. SF CA 94133, https://salesianclub.org/give/donate-now/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020