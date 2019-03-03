Marjorie C. Smith September 9, 1924 - February 28, 2019Former Resident of Marin County Marjorie C. Smith, age 94, died February 28, 2019. She is survived by her nephew Bob Smith and nieces Diane Smith-Piccioli and Becky Paden; niece Christine Smith predeceased her. Marjorie was raised in Mission Delores Parish in San Francisco and graduated from Norte Dame High School. In her early professional life, she worked in a travel agency and was able to travel first class and then worked for the State of California for 25 years. Moving to Larkspur in her early 40's, she enjoyed being near her nieces and nephew. She will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5th at 7 pm at Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services, 1415 Oak St., Alameda. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Ca. with her parents Clarence and Mae Smith. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745), 510-522-6020

