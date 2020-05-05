Marjorie Evelyn ChaneyDecember 15, 1919 - March 30, 2020Marjorie was born in San Francisco to Freda Friebel Nunez and David Richard Nunez. She and her sister Betty spent their childhoods in Burlingame. Marjorie was very proud of her grandmother, Alma Friebel, who after arriving from Dresden, Germany, traveled across the country with her grandfather, Fred Friebel, by covered wagon and settled in Sheridan, Wyoming, where Marjorie's Mother and Aunt were born. Alma was a wonderful cook and told stories of Buffalo Bill Cody being a guest at their house for dinner.



After high school, Marjorie attended San Mateo Junior College and shortly thereafter married Frederick C. "Ted" Talbot, Jr. of Hillsborough in 1941. As Ted worked for the family lumber business, Pope and Talbot, they lived in Seattle, Portland and then New York, finally returning to California in 1955. By then she was an avid fan of Giants baseball, following each season for the rest of her life. Living first in Kentfield, the family moved to Pebble Beach in 1961, where she joined Monterey's Casa Abrego Club and with Ted, the Cypress Point Club. Further moves saw them in Palm Springs, Tahoe City and then Menlo Park in 1980. After Ted passed away in 1981 Marjorie married Alger Chaney in 1983. They had a very happy 19 years together and traveled extensively until his death in 2002. They built a wonderful home in Montecito, CA. and were members of Birnam Wood Golf Club and The Valley Club.



Marjorie was an avid bridge player throughout her life, being taught as a teenager. She also adored Frank Sinatra, even getting to meet Frank once and having a conversation with him! She loved her family and friends, LOVED chocolate, loved to dance, animals and flowers, loved a good joke, and loved to read and watch old movies. She was so good to her family, especially with the gift of education. She sent cards with a handwritten note to family and friends for every holiday, event or just to say hello. No email! We all loved her so much and were lucky to have her as long as we did.



Marjorie celebrated her 100th Birthday in December 2019. Amazingly, her two best friends from high school also reached 100 and 101. She was always healthy, always had a positive attitude, never complained. And, as she often said, "I still have all my marbles"! She had a full life, lots of friends, met many interesting people and had an astonishing memory for names and events. She was a classy, sweet lady and we will miss her always.



Predeceased by her sister, Betty Baum, and niece, Marcie Preader, she leaves her daughters Suzanne Talbot and Pamela Talbot, her grandsons Scott Michael Talbot and Luke Thomas Wagner, and Great-Grandchildren, Aidan and Amara Talbot. She leaves her step-children, Henry Chaney and Susan Chaney Purel and Susan's children, Derek and Hunter Steffien, all of whom she loved very much.



Marjorie passed away peacefully in her sleep at Casa Dorinda on March 30, 2020 in Montecito. She will be buried next to her late husband, Alger Chaney, in the Santa Barbara Cemetery with a celebration of her life being held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff and care-givers of Casa Dorinda, where Marjorie had resided since 2004. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to The Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, 2031 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105; or the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store