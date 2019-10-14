|
February 29, 1920 - October 7, 2019Marjorie came into this world on leap year February 29th, 1920, and celebrated 99 years, 7 months and 8 days in this world, or 24 3/4 birthdays with her devoted and loving family over three generations. She was daughter to Richard Benjamin DeYoung and Rosalind Goelzlin DeYoung, sister to Shirley DeYoung Voss, and wife to William Francis Diskin. She is survived by her three sons Michael Diskin of Forestville, Thomas Diskin of Oak Run, and Larry Diskin and his wife Joan of San Mateo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Denise and her spouse Ridley Bierschmidt, Mark and his spouse Amber, Aidan, Delaney and Danna and her spouse Jordan Bauer, and great grandchildren Jett, Christian, Alan, Elijah, Cole and baby Bauer coming in January.
Marjorie attended MacMurray College and University of Illinois as a young woman where she met her husband, was a war bride during World War II, and became a mother and teacher, grandmother and family matriarch. She was active in her college sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, and received an award for 75 years of active membership. She was also active in AAUW and PEO, a philanthropic organization that, among other things, helps deserving young women acquire scholarships for college and university studies. She was a long time teacher in the San Mateo City School District where she taught hundreds of first graders to read.
Mom was the heart and soul of our family, and loved having us around her for family events and celebrations. Her home was the family center where we all gathered on holidays to share our love and togetherness. She was happiest when we were all there with her. She loved to travel and see the world, and she instilled that love of travel in all of us. Her family will miss her greatly but we also rejoice in the happy memories of these many happy years she spent with us.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019