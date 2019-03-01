Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Grady Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Grady

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marjorie Helen Grady On February 24th Marge Grady was reunited with her beloved Creighton. Marjorie Helen Getz was born on August 3, 1926 in San Mateo to Milton M. Getz and Florence Elbring Getz. Marjorie is a descendant of Abraham and Sarah Getz who emigrated to SF from Prussia in the late 1860's. Her German Elbring lineage is deeply rooted in St. Louis, MO. An only child Marge spent her first 9 years in Burlingame with the family moving to San Francisco in 1936. She attended Lowell High School and graduated from the University of California - Berkeley with a degree in Economics in 1947.

In 1948 she married Creighton Sherwood Grady, a fellow Lowell and Berkeley graduate. They began their married life in Colusa, returning to San Francisco in 1949. They settled into the Park Merced apartments where they made lifelong friends and welcomed their first child, Marilyn. Their second child, Steve was born when they resided on Cragmont Street in San Francisco. 1955 found the family moving to Quesada Way in Burlingame, the home that Marge and Creighton shared until his death in 2004. At the same time many of their friends also moved to the Peninsula. Their home was the site of innumerable dinner parties, bridge games, family events and until 2014 Marge hosted Christmas for the family often including friends as well. Marge was an excellent bridge player belonging to multiple bridge groups. A longtime member of Green Hills Country Club Marge played golf into her early 80's. Marge and Creighton enjoyed traveling and had visited all continents except Antartica. When traveling they made a point of always visiting zoos where ever they were. Marge continued to travel with friends and family and her last trip was to her grandaughter Megan's wedding in Upland in October 2016.

In December 2016 Marge moved into the Magnolia of Millbrae joining friends already living there and making new ones through bridge and other activities. She particularly enjoyed not having to think about grocery shopping and cooking for one.

Marge will be greatly missed by her family - daughter Marilyn Grady Simonds (Ross) of San Felipe, MX, son Steve Grady and daughter-in-law Carol Cahill Grady of the Villages, San Jose. Marge had five granddaughters, Erin Grady Buck (Dan), Lauren Grady, Megan Grady Robledo (Chris), Shannon Simonds and Kristen Simonds Pratt (Bobby). When the granddaughters were young she and Creighton often took them to the zoo and the circus and as teenagers she taught them to play poker. The one constant over the years were the shopping trips with her granddaughters to Stanford for birthdays and Christmas. In later years she relied on her "elves" Marilyn and Lauren to help her shop for the family.

In September of 2011 Marge became a great grandmother with the birth of Alice Buck followed by her brother Jack in 2014. Megan and Chris Robledo are expecting her 3rd great grandchild in April.

The family thanks the caregivers at the Magnolia and Sutter Hospice for their excellent care of Marge in the past few months.

We invite friends to join us for a Celebration of Life at the Magnolia of Millbrae on Saturday, March 9 from 2:00 - 4:00. The Magnolia is located at 201 Chadbourne Avenue in Millbrae.

We respectfully request no floral tributes. Donations to the are welcome.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.